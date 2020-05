Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth: the end of 10 years of love

It all seems to be well and truly over between Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth. The two couple separated after eight months of marriage and almost 10 years of love. Miley and Liam met on the set of “The Last Song” in 2009, a film in which they gave the reply. After ups and downs in their relationship, the two artists were married in privacy in December 2018.