Liam Hemsworth very close to Jennifer Lawrence after his split with Miley Cyrus ? The surprising revelations

A break hard to swallow ! Well, yes, the meltynautes, there are approximately two weeks, the couple announced their separation. A shock to the fans of the first hour were delighted when they said yes to life in the month of December last. Then that Liam Hemsworth would have been disappointed by Miley Cyrus which explains why he would have decided to apply for divorce, the actor is closer to his co-star of the Hunger Games since their break-up ? These are, in any case, the information altogether unexpected unveiled by the magazine NW : “Jennifer helps Liam to go ahead since his separation from Miley. She sends him messages and calls him later in the evening.”

The source goes on to confident : “There has always been a spark between them and they immediately resumed contact as soon as Liam is once again single. During the filming of Hunger Games, they flirted often. At this time, Jennifer suggested that Liam was the man of her dreams, but they never passed the stage of an exclusive relationship.” However, the site Gossip Cop has already debunked this new rumor and for good reason ! Let us not forget that the star of X-Men is engaged to Cooke Maroney. And she had confided how much she was blossoming at his side. Waiting for more info, Miley Cyrus would be more happy without Liam Hemsworth to the point that their divorce was inevitable.