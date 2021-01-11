Liam Hemsworth’s family hopes he will marry Gabriella Brooks soon

Miley Cyrus’s ex-husband and his new girlfriend Gabriella Brooks are moving their romance forward very fast.

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus’s ex-husband, and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks seem like they’re getting their relationship on serious terms very fast.

The 30-year-old Australian heartthrob appears poised to get married once again after his previous marriage to Miley Cyrus came to a drastic end in just a few months.

According to a source cited by HollywoodLife, Hemsworth “feels like he found the perfect woman in Gabby and they’re only getting closer as time goes on.”

“Gabby gets along very well with Liam’s family and spends a lot of time with them, even participating in exclusive outings and parties with her loved ones,” they continued.

“Liam spends most of his free time with Gabby and really couldn’t ask a girlfriend for anything more,” the source continued.

“They made the decision not to follow each other on social media at this point because they enjoy staying out of the public eye. That was something Liam couldn’t help himself in his past relationship and one of the key factors that he enjoys dating Gabby. Plus, the pace of life in Byron Bay and being close to family is exactly what he’s wanted for so long. ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ureta Entertainment (@uretaentertainment)

“Gabby also celebrated New Year’s Eve at a costume party with some of Liam’s closest family and friends, whom she considers her own right now.”

“Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataki, Luke Hemsworth and his wife, Samantha, were all there and had a great time decked out in the cosmic pirate theme. Liam loves that he gets along so well with his family and can’t wait to see where things progress in 2021, ”they said.

“He has bought a house in Byron Bay now and they hope to see him settle down and maybe even start a family soon. When life returns to normal, Liam will return to spend time in the United States because his job demands it, but the family hopes that he will continue to maintain Australia as his main base of operations, “added the source to the publication.