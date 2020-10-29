LIAM PAYNE AND DIXIE D’AMELIO TOGETHER IN THE NEW CHRISTMAS SINGLE “NAUGHTY LIST”?

Let’s start with the certain news: on Friday 30 October  Liam Payne will release the Christmas single entitled  “Naughty List”.

What is yet to be confirmed is that it will be a collaboration in which TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio took partMany have noticed that if you search for the song title on Apple Music, Dixie’s name appears in the song’s credits.

Another clue: Liam has shared a taste of “Naughty List” on his TikTok account and the voice you hear in the video seems to be that of the famous tiktoker. Listen to yourself!

Speaking of sharing on social media, via Instagram Liam posted a portrait he made of his girlfriend  Maya Henry.

 

kissypooo😘

In the caption, he explained that for him drawing is a way to distract himself.

” I stopped because it’s 3 am, I was so close to finishing it but I need to sleep.  Drawing is an escape for me, sometimes it makes me lose track of time, ” he wrote.

