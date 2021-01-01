Liam Payne believes “there’s a lot to come” for One Direction

The Canadian says he misses his teammates but believes there is a future for the band.

Liam Payne misses his One Direction bandmates and believes there is much more to come from the band.

The boy band, which also features Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan, has been on hiatus since 2016. Zayn Malik was also part of the band until their departure in 2015.

During a radio show, Payne was asked if he would ever try to get the other guys from One Direction to participate in a Zoom chat for a Christmas gathering. “I would love that, honestly, I would. I was on the phone recently with Louis for a good hour and I think we just need a proper update, ”he replied.

“It was nice to catch up for the 10th anniversary, I think we have a lot more to come and it’s hard to sing these songs on your own. I definitely miss them, and hope we catch up, ”he added.