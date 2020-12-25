LIAM PAYNE HAS FOUND THE SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS THANKS TO HIS SON BEAR

There is no Christmas more magical than the one seen through the eyes of children and Liam Payne explained how his son Bear made him rediscover the spirit of the holidays.

The singer said he was thrilled to spend this period with his baby (born from the relationship with the ex Cheryl) and that before being a father he felt a little melancholy on December 25th.

” For me, it really rekindled Christmas. I left home at 17, so Christmas had taken on a new meaning. It was great to be able to shower people with presents and make everyone feel welcome, but Christmas always left me a little bit. ’emptiness. Now he has filled that hole for me and I understand all the Christmas spirit again, “she told People.

Since Bear is now three and a half years old, Liam Payne went on to assure that everything is even more beautiful as he can understand the magic of what is happening around him: ” Now he understands everything! “.

” He’s watching Mom I Missed the Plane and ‘Merry Christmas, damn animal’ was one of his first sentences. I think it’s hilarious, ” he added, referring to the scene in the film where the protagonist Kevin is watching an old movie. By the way, did you know that that black and white film is not a real film but it is a clip created especially for the Christmas film?

Liam Payne also confirmed that he will be spending the holidays with his betrothed Maya Henry, who he asked for his hand in August.

The singer proved to be in full Christmas spirit by giving us a new song for the holidays, in collaboration with Dixie D’Amelio.