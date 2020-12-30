LIAM PAYNE PAID HARRY STYLES A NICE COMPLIMENT ON HOW HE ALWAYS REMAINED HIMSELF

It’s nice to see the guys from One Direction continue to support each other, even after the announcement of the hiatus from the band which dates back to five years ago.

The latest example was given by Liam Payne in a Christmas-themed interview with Capital Breakfast, where he was asked to put Harry Styles on the good or bad list.

He immediately pointed to the good list and, as an explanation, the singer of ” Naughty List ” said that the colleague is always himself: ” He never lost sight of who he is, even in spite of everything that happened after the group “.

Liam Payne then told that he and Harry are not ” spoken for a long time ” after going solo streets, but when they met again: ” I remember I saw for the first time backstage at the Jingle Bell Ball. He’s still the same guy we broke up in that dressing room when the band stopped. “

the way @LiamPayne just popped @Harry_Styles on the Nice List for all 👏 the 👏 right 👏 reasons. pic.twitter.com/CxKlvyXh2A — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) December 27, 2020

The 27-year-old also referred to Harry Styles’ historic report on Vogue, in which he sported a gender-fluid style that had earned a lot of applause but also several criticisms.

Liam Payne is definitely among the fans: ” I thought it was great – he said – I think he is having fun and that he is free to do whatever he wants. Much more has happened this year than whether he is wearing the clothes right in someone’s mind “.