Liam Payne says his new house has ghosts

The singer is haunted by properties where paranormal phenomena usually occur.

Liam Payne seems to be chased by clashing spirits since paranormal phenomena happen in all the houses he has lived in lately.

The former One Direction shared with his followers in a direction from Instagram: “Last night I did not sleep well at all. I have moved into a house that is even more haunted than all the previous ones. It was built in 1500, it’s old and creepy. “

The funny thing is that in the other house that lived in London, strange things also happened, such as that ‘someone’ turned the lights on and off at night. Also, the house that he shared with his ex Cheryl Cole in Los Angeles was not free of these strange phenomena, since they both shared at the time, that there lived a ghost named Alan, whom they never saw, but who manifested himself in different ways.

But this doesn’t seem to bother Liam Payne much, as he confessed his intention of doing a reality guy by filming all the weird and terrifying things he experiences in his new home.