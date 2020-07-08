Lies, deception : these revelations are embarrassing on Donald Trump

The niece of Donald Trump, he published a book in which he denounced the behavior of his uncle. According to her, is “the most dangerous man on the planet”.

The family meal tends to be very agitated after the publication of the book of Donald Trump, written by his niece, Mary Trump. According to the information provided by the Huffington Postit is the education of the father of the american president which would have made him to be a person so bad. According to the niece of Donald Trump, is “a liar, narcissist“. The launch of the book Too much and is Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man (Too much and is never enough: how my family has created the most dangerous man in the world, in French), has been advanced to July 14, 2020. This book, which is already announced as a book of revelations, it should break records in terms of sales.

It is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the older brother of Donald Trumpwho wrote this book of 240 pages. Then she broke all ties with his family for many years, he has not hesitated to analyze the behavior of who is a candidate to his succession. She told about how her uncle acquired “behavior twisted“it is because of its family atmosphere made of “the lust, betrayals, and tensions fratricidal“. “The pathologies of Donald are so complex and their behavior is often so inexplicable that establish a complete diagnosis would require a whole battery of tests psychological and neurophysical never going to happen“she wrote. Another revelation of great magnitude, ensures that would have been paid to a person to pass it in its place, the Sat, the american testing of college admissions.

The White House accuses the statements of this book

“This is a book that is misleading“, has counter-attacked on Tuesday, the White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany. “These are accusations that are ridiculous, absurd, that have absolutely no foundation. I have not yet seen the book, but it is a book that is misleading.”

