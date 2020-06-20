“Life is beautiful” : Gambi announces the date of the release of his first album with clip of “Macintosh”

Check out the clip of “Macintosh”

We know that even when Gambi has worked with Vladimir Nightmare on his album “life is beautiful”, because it now offers Macintoshthe extract of his work, composed by the French producer. A piece very different from the others but just as powerful, and feel good. The interpreter Popopop even showed the clip of sound, the number 1 of YouTube trends, which we can see several Gambi raving in a red suit. A small nod to the series, the House of Paper ?