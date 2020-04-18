Life : Lady Gaga | Gross.

Lady Gaga : singer, performer, actress and activist

It comes to assist in raising $ 35 million for research to fight the Covid-19, it is an icon of the community LGBTQ+ : this is Stefani Germanotta, alias Lady Gaga.

Lady Gaga was born in New York in 1986 and grew up alongside her younger sister, Natali. At 4 years old, she began to learn the piano alone. At age 13, she wrote her first ballad and a year later, she started to perform in bars.

A victim of rape and harassment

During his years in high school, she is harassed. At 19 years old, she is a victim of rape. A trauma that has made it stronger, writes the singer :” When I was young, I had no confidence in myself, I have been harassed at school, I didn’t believe in me. But when I was 19 years old, I decided that I wanted to become a musician and I started pounding the pavement to knock on all the doors to be able to sing anywhere. “

20 years ago, Lady Gaga released her first single, Just Dance, which is an immediate success. In 2011, his title Born This Way is quickly becoming the new anthem of the community of LGBTQ+. A few months later, she reaffirms its support for the community LGBTQ+ participation in the Europride in Rome.

Icon LGBTQ+

At age 25, after the suicide of one of his young fans, she created the Born This Way Foundation to support troubled adolescents. At the age of 29, she released a song to denounce the rape on the campus of the universities. In June 2016, she participated in a vigil honoring the victims of the shooting at the night club gay Orlando.

A few months later, Lady Gaga released her fifth studio album, Joannein tribute to the sister of his father who died at 19 from lupus. At 30 years of age, it is chosen to show the half time of the Super Bowl. In September 2017, it must cancel its european tour due to severe chronic pain.

The consecration with the ” A Star Is Born “

At the age of 32, she made her first appearance on the big screen alongside Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born. Together they write, produce and perform most of the songs from the film. For this role, Lady Gaga is named to the Oscar, the Bafta and the Golden Globe for Best actress. She was finally the Golden Globe and the Oscar for Best original song for Shallow.

On February 28, 2020, she released Stupid Lovethe first extract of his sixth album, Chromatica. On 24 march 2020, it announced on its social networks, its decision to push back the release of her new album.

At 34 years old, Lady Gaga is partnering with the association Global Citizen to organize the concert ” One World: Together At Home “, which brings together including Billie Eilish, Lizzo and John Legend in support of the WHO and personal health.