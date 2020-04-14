To a few days than three months of the unfortunate death of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, Vanessa Bryant wanted to share with his followers on Instagram a powerful reflection on the departure of her daughter and husband. With the emotion, the widow of the leading used this social network to share his feeling with this painful bereavement, with which he continues dealing with. As ever, made reference to that morning in which he saw one last chance to Kobe and Gigi, looking forward to follow your side and would not have had to deal with that helicopter.





Vanessa began this message by making mention of how much Kobe dreamed of end with his time in the courts and focus on your family: “Day of Mamba: My husband worked hard for more than 20 years. Gave it all. All I wanted was to spend time with our daughters and with me, to recover the time lost. I wanted to be there for every special moment in the life of the girls. Was only able to enjoy 3 years and 9 months of retirement”he wrote in the first part.





Then you say “goodbye” to the NBAKobe showed that not only had talent as a short basketball player and began to write a successful story, now as a creative: “We had 2 daughters more, won an Oscar, opened the studies Granity, he became the author 5 times more sold and coached the basketball team Gianna”recalled Vanessa.

On the other hand, spoke of the disciplined way that it was Gigi, as they called affection to her 13 year old daughter: “She worked hard and gave the basketball the 7 days of the week, just like his dad”. Finally, Vanessa opened his heart and acknowledged that daily think of that day in which he lost: “I wish I could go back to that morning, every day. I wish I had a local game normal, 1/26. Life really is not fair. This makes no sense”concluded causing the reaction of more than 2 million of their followers, who sent him messages of support.





Despite the sadness with which he deals Vanessa, has had to be strong for his daughters Natalia, Bianka and Caprifor those who maintained a smile. In the midst of pain, this Easter Sunday, the widow of Kobe and his older daughter, Natalia, had prepared a surprise for the small, who looked excited to the Easter eggs. Bryant was moved to its followers with a video where we see the girls taking some chocolates from one of them.



