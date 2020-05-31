life with his wife Blake Lively and their children







Since October 2011, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively seem to spin the perfect love. Accomplice, the couple of players in the vogue has three kids.

Summary

[Mis à jour le 31 mai 2020 à 20h50] Nearly a year after the announcement of his divorce from Scarlett Johansson, Ryan Reynolds begins a relationship with Blake Lively. The actor meets the actress and model during the shooting of the movie Green Lantern. Their relationship was formalized in October 2011, and their engagement are effective in the month of June 2012 before their marriage being celebrated in Charleston, South Carolina in September of the same year. Two years later, in December 2014 Blake Lively gave birth to their daughter James soon joined by his sister Inez in September 2016. The couple has welcomed a third daughter in the month of October 2019. Both parents have made the choice not to publicly disclose the first name of their third child. When asked during the Today Show in December 2019, Ryan Reynolds responds, not without humor, that “all the letters of his surname are silent, in a way quite original to kick into touch.

On the set of Good Morning America in January 2020, Blake Lively and explain to them what that is the fact of having three young children at home. “People often say that it is easy to spend two to three children. These people do not have three children !” The actress explained that it was precisely the small third changes everything : “I have the impression to spend two to three thousand children. It is pretty crazy. We are outnumbered now !” For his part, Ryan Reynolds is completely gaga for his three daughters. In December 2019 at the antenna of the Today Show, he told that “it becomes increasingly difficult to leave the house when they ask me ‘Where are you going ? When will you be back ? Why did you go away ?'” The joys of being young parents !

Born October 23, 1976 in Vancouver (Canada), Ryan Reynolds began his career at the age of 14 when he won a role in the series “Fifteen”, which aired on Nickelodeon. He gets small roles in several television series, including “the X-Files : the boundaries of the real”. It is the series of “A roof for three”, in which he plays the leading role, that the fact known to the general public. In parallel, the actor began modeling by posing for a campaign of leather jackets and under-garments signed Calvin Klein. In 2008, he was selected to portray Wade Wilson/Deadpool in “X-Men Origins : Wolverine“, which has earned him the Scream Award best actor in a supporting role and made it famous. In 2009, he won the first male role in the film “The Proposal” Sandra Bullock. Voted sexiest man by People magazine in 2010, he lent his image to Boss Night.

Ryan Reynolds has turned in many films : as we have seen, notably in “personal Security” (2012), “RIPD Brigade fantôme” (2013), “The Captive” (2014), “Selfless” (2014)… In 2013, he has lent his voice to the characters of Guy (“The Croods”) and Theo (“Turbo”). His career exploded with the film Deadpool, which redefines, in part, the films of super-heroes : a lot of humor and especially a classification R in the United States which allows him to give free rein to his humour, sometimes below the belt, while offering a film more violent. The feature film allows him to regain the character of Wade Wilson/Deadpool in a version closer to the comics Marvel of which it is adapted. Since then, his career is become successful. As we have seen, for example, in Hitman & Bodyguard, and Life : Origin unknown, but also heard in Detective Pikachu in which he plays the role of the mouse small electric yellow.

Side private life, Ryan Reynolds has shared his life with the singer Alanis Morissette, between 2002 and 2007. He begins to see Scarlett Johansson in April 2007. In September 2008, the couple married, but the two actors announced their divorce in December 2010. Since October 2011, Ryan Reynolds is in a relationship with actress Blake Lively, with whom he was married in September 2012. The couple had three daughters in 2014, 2016 and 2019.