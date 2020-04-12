Liga MX: a Former player of Queretaro reveals why Ronaldinho didn’t train

The step of Ronaldinho with the Roosters of Queretaro they left many stories that were hidden, however, the player of chile, Patricio Rubio, recounted some details of how it was the era of “Dinho” in the Liga MX with the squad for.

In the 2015, the Roosters gave the surprise with the arrival of the brazilian star and even more coming to the end of the Closing, to the effect Ronaldinho had a positive effect, Dinho playing games local with Queretaro on Friday which will leave the weekend free.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Carlos Hermosillo launches tremendous ‘stick’ to Elias Hernandez and Roberto Alvarado

“We played always on a Friday at home, because in Mexico every team has its own calendar for the entire championship. Ronaldinho, when he had just the match, grabbed a plane and going to Cancun or Playa del Carmen”, explained the ‘Duck’ Blonde.

One of the biggest goleadas de Querétaro in the Liga MX was the 4-0 defeat to America in the Azteca stadium (Closing in 2015) with a doublet of Ronaldinho pic.twitter.com/jw6RzN68Wu — Heriberto Murrieta (@Beto_Murrieta)

July 22, 2017





In addition, the chilean explained that despite the fact that the order in the institution of the Roosters was to return Monday to practice, Dinho appeared in the courts until Tuesday, since it occupied the Monday to rest completely, which is why it was never seen training at the start of the week. “I returned on the Tuesday and I never saw him train on a Monday, there was a crack,” said the now player of Everton of Chile.

It is not known if those departures of Ronaldinho influenced then leave to Queretaro, but there is something secure, the world champion brazilian not missed their passage by the mexican soccer, without a doubt.