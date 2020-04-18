Liga MX: Alan Pulido ‘despises’ Tigers and lance nod to Striped Monterrey

During a Instagram Live with Omar Zerónthe former striker of the Tigers of the UANL Alan Pulidosaid that I would have no hesitation in playing for cf Monterrey if it is sought as a possible reinforcement, since despite the appreciation they have with the institution feline, as the hosting is already hostile and would not change anything if he plays or not with the maximum rival.

I believe that in your time if I draw it to be able to go to there, I wouldn’t hesitate, it is a great club, more or well, and that is the opposite team of a rival club where I was part of and I am grateful for giving me the opportunity, as I go to the stadium and I barracks”, he said.

On the other hand, the current player of Sporting Kansas City, revealed that he was very close to playing for the Striped but by small details at the end, such a shift could not be determined.