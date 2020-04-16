Liga MX: Alejandro Vela lambasting officers for the disappearance of the Ascent MX

During an interview for Brand Clearthe front of Deer of the Mérida Alejandro Velarailed against the leaders of the mexican soccer, especially against those who command the clubs in the League of Ascent, not to defend it as it should be and to help keep the many people who depend on that salary.

“If several owners of the Ascent was thrown back and did not want to continue fighting for the climb, we tie the hands of the players,” revealed Vela during chat.

On the other hand Alejandro showed his great sadness at the disappearance of the Rise to change of a league of development, but pointed out that there is another more than to look for solutions to make things better toward the future and move forward.