Liga MX: Alejandro Vela sends blunt message to the players First Division

During the afternoon took place the meeting between the Committee of Owners of the Ascent MX and the President of the League, Henry Bonilla. Following a vote, it was agreed that the League of Ascent would disappear and it would become a League of development.

This generated outrage in the players of the Ascent, those who voted in the different spaces and in their social networks. One of the players who most stood up the voice was Alejandro Vela, who criticized the decision of the directors of mexican soccer.

Read also: Liga MX: David Faitelson called ‘puppets’ to Yon de Luisa and Enrique Bonilla

In an interview for ESPN, the player of Deer threw a harsh message to the footballers of the highest category, indicating that they do not feel ‘empathy’ with the Ascent due to living in a ‘different reality’.

“It is true that we don’t, because above everything is nice and glamour and we forget that below careers are forged, the dream, and it is where you want to reach the First Division.”

The former player of Cruz Azul, Chivas, Atlante and Necaxa stressed that the players of the Liga MX have no weight with the Mexican Federation; however, they decide not to talk for having a better economic condition .

Frustration, because we were not able to be heard, and still in the First Division do not take into account the player. In the First Division earning a lot of money and agrees to stay silent and now being on the rise you see gaps of families, the lack of workers of the club”.