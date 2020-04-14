Liga MX and MLS would join to create the north American League

After being suspended the Clausura 2020 in the League of Ascenso MX, all indications are that this will become a league of its development, so there will be no promotion or relegation in mexican soccer.

According to John Sutcliffe, reporter ESPNthis would be the first step to create a new North American League, which would combine the 30 teams MLS and 20 teams that will be in the future Liga MX.

“It is the first major step (d-league) that is giving direction to the north American League, the plan that you have in the 2026 to merge MLS with 30 teams and the Liga MX with 20 teams”

Sutcliffe also mentioned how will be the performance of the new league of development, which will receive economic resources of the three teams that finish in the bottom of the table in Liga MX.