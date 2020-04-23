Liga MX: Angelica Fuentes, the woman who has given war in the mexican soccer

The Liga MX I could get the second woman to command a team, as rumors of Angelica Fuentes, ex-wife of Jorge Vergara, wants to return to mexican soccer and it would do so by means of the franchise in Mazatlan, have gained strength lately.

Angelica, who was at the helm Chivas for many years, is an entrepreneur and former Director of Ominlife, trust in their ability to be reborn from the ashes and return to the League MX.

Angelica Fuentes, against Chivas, he managed to put the team again in one of the most important companies of Mexico and it is there where lies their wisdom and strong.



However, not being so familiar with the topic, is not an impediment to not want to go back to the League and succeed, so you will need to surround yourself with people who know football.

Angelica Vergara was left with the thorn stuck after his departure from Chivas and is one of the reasons that has already had a rapprochement with the Governor of the State of Sinaloa, Quirino Ordaz to take over the franchise of the Port of Mazatlan.



If so, it would be the second wife, next to Alejandra de La Vega, owner of The Braves Juarez, who heads the team in the First Division from 2019.



