Liga MX assembled 5 calendars; none involves transfer of title Cross Blue

Juan Martin Montes Zesatti

Mexico city / 17.04.2020





For good or for evil, Blue Cross not have guaranteed the title of the Closing 2020. Independent of the date on which the mexican soccer returns to the activity, each of the calendars that you have armed the Liga MX implies the resumption of the current tournament, in which the Machine was superlíder at the time of the suspension.

Despite the fact that in Europe there are Leagues which provide the possibility to cancel seasons and give the title to the owner of the first place, in the Liga MX they made five calendars but all involve to come back with Day 11 of the Closure by 2020.

So assured Mediotiempo the president of the League MX, Enrique Bonilla, who explained that the calendar end means to accommodate tournaments including amendments up to in the Opening 2022.

“We have now worked five calendars. We have at one end a tight schedule where you have days doublewhere we finish as soon as possible this entire season, until the other end is a calendar that we did starting the Season 21-22” revealed.

The reason that the calendar end means the 2022 is because the second half of the year will be atypical, since the World cup in Qatar will be played in December to avoid the heat of the summer in that country, so that the clubs should give players who have been selected since October.

“They are going to have to operate the calendar in a different way, then this end comes from the end of October towards the back and in the middle we have three other calendars (to resume the Decommissioning 2020)” added Bonilla.

“It’s all going to depend on what the authority determines is and what the situation itself allow it to be. Depending on what the authority determines is as we get the calendar one, the two, the three or the five or the four.”

What all is planned to resume the Decommissioning 2020?

“In all is referred to, in the five calendars is referred to just the tournament.”