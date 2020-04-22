Liga MX: Atlético San Luis makes donation to combat the pandemic of the COVID-19

The pandemic COVID-19 it has invaded several countries in the world has resulted in a severe health warning, which has led to the suspension of the sports activities scheduled in the early months of 2020.

The health authorities in Mexico had informed the citizenry that has entered phase 3 of the contingency sanitary to prevent the increase of cases of coronavirus around the mexican republic.

Players and clubs of mexican soccer has joined forces to support the people most in need to be able to combat this evil and the Atletico San Luis have shared on the social networks your donation to the health sector.

Our club, Atletico San Luis, has made a donation of mask’s volunteer of health of San Luis Potosi. We can all help in some way, one of them is staying at home �� �� Together, we can do it ��#TuCasaTuCancha #YoMeQuedoEnCasa pic.twitter.com/VpdVIZkWYJ — Atletico San Luis �� (@AtletideSanLuis)

In his official account on Twittershared the image where it shows that the set potosino made the donation of face cloths for the doctors and nurses that are taking care of people infected with hiv.