Liga MX: Bruno Marioni revealed why he disappeared the Ascent MX

During an interview for ESPN, the former striker and coach of the Pumas of the UNAM Bruno Marioni, revealed why he believes that the leaders of the mexican soccer, took the decision to disappear the League of Ascent MX, blaming the players for their disunity in order to avoid this situation.

“All this happened because there is not a union of the guild football strong. If they were strongly united, these things would not pass, but does not exist, while it does not pass, we will continue to take decisions and the player will abide what you decide,” he explained.

On the other hand, Marioni looks like a big error to delete the Promotion because that is the essence of the sport, which creates competition and that in football it is vital to have a league of quality.