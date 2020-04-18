Liga MX: Chacón reveals a dark episode with Alfredo Talavera

During an interview granted to The House of Dr. Garcia in the Youtube channel of Luis García, the ex-referee Francisco Chacón revealed that he was about to come to blows with the goalkeeper of the Red Devils of Toluca Alfredo Talaveraduring the final of the Liga MX against the Xolos of Tijuana in the 2012.

“In frustration, Talavera goes and I clench the hand and says to me ‘Chacon, you are a lousy bastard, because of your fault we lost’ I laughed, I turned around and I said ‘how Bad I? bad you you left with her bottom on the floor. Do you sacudiste?, because it still bring earth,'” said Paco.

Read also: Larissa Riquelme “reissues” flirty photo that launched her to fame in a World

In addition, Chacon was surprised that Talavera will not give a blow on that occasion, as the goalkeeper was very upset because of the teasing and the subsequent response to your claim of having lost the final.

Chacon during a match of the Liga MX. Photo: JAMMEDIA

