Liga MX: ‘Chivas doesn’t need Televisa to be great’, Gustavo Naples attacks against America

The debate between the greatness of the Chivas Scored the Guadalajara and the Eagles of America continues even with the break of the Liga MXand now it was Gustavo “the Worm” Naples who sent a text messages to the fans azulcrema.

In interview to the program “The Last Word”, FOX Sports”, the “Worm” Naples he pointed out that the Herd Sacred it is larger than the America because the red and white set doesn’t need the help of Televisa to get followers.

“There is No point of comparison. The truth many fans of the America we are because they saw nothing more, Televisa, and all you’d see all the abstracts of the America, then you put it on all sides”

“IT’S THE CLOSEST THING TO BEING IN THE SELECTION” “IT IS SOMETHING SPECIAL THEY PLAYED WITH PURE MEXICAN” “YOU DON’T NEED TV OR ANYTHING” “IT IS THE ONLY TEAM DIFFERENT TO THE REST” #LUPenCasa This is why Chivas is larger than the America ������ pic.twitter.com/nQibzBQLWU — FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX)

April 26, 2020





The ”Worm” Naples also noted that Guadalajara does not need any support to win the affection of the mexican fans, because its history is the team more followed within and outside of Mexico.