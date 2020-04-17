Liga MX: Chivas or Necaxa, Sebastian ‘Loco’ Abreu revealed in which team will play his son

During an interview for ESPN, the striker uruguayan Sebastian Abreu, revealed that his son, Diego Abreuhas several offers from teams in the Liga MX to play professionally in the mexican soccer, indicating that the two clubs in question is Chivas, and the other is Necaxawhich would already have made a first offer.
“There’s interest from Chivas and Necaxa, he is going to participate with Mexico in the national youth team,” reiterated the player in the Boston River. “One tries to advise, I am not their representative, but as a father and a footballer I give my opinion and understand that you can talk, can negotiate, can have contacts but would not leave until they complete the age of majority because he has to finish his studies, harvest experiences, and as with the other housing to take the opportunity to go to his country of birth is Mexico,” explained Abreu.
However, at the time, the ‘Mad’ ensured that your child will be, who will make the final decision on which team to belong in the maximum circuit of mexican soccer, or continue their training in football uruguayan.
“It is not something that is going to be today for tomorrow, and he understood it that way because you have to give importance to the study. You are missing a year and a half to meet the age of majority. The formation was made in Uruguay and was a Defender, if you are 18 years old or continues to Advocate, I do not create inconvenience, but if you happen to go to Mexico I also see it positive, so the potential for growth and because it is a football power to the front; good position of the ball, of good judgment with the ball. For your height and your profile, you can take much advantage of the air game, you can have the peace of mind that any decision you make, you are going to have some backup,” he explained.