Liga MX: Chivas or Necaxa, Sebastian ‘Loco’ Abreu revealed in which team will play his son

During an interview for ESPN, the striker uruguayan Sebastian Abreu, revealed that his son, Diego Abreuhas several offers from teams in the Liga MX to play professionally in the mexican soccer, indicating that the two clubs in question is Chivas, and the other is Necaxawhich would already have made a first offer.

“There’s interest from Chivas and Necaxa, he is going to participate with Mexico in the national youth team,” reiterated the player in the Boston River. “One tries to advise, I am not their representative, but as a father and a footballer I give my opinion and understand that you can talk, can negotiate, can have contacts but would not leave until they complete the age of majority because he has to finish his studies, harvest experiences, and as with the other housing to take the opportunity to go to his country of birth is Mexico,” explained Abreu.

However, at the time, the ‘Mad’ ensured that your child will be, who will make the final decision on which team to belong in the maximum circuit of mexican soccer, or continue their training in football uruguayan.