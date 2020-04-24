Liga MX: Chivas will change your shield to the Opening 2020

The shield is not touched, it was the campaign that united the fans of the Chivas Scored the Guadalajara some years ago by the “stylization” and redesign of its historic crest which will have to be modified for the Opening 2020, but on this occasion will be almost imperceptible to the view of the strict red and white fans.

According to reports, the chain TVC Sports, the coat of arms of Guadalajara will have to be modified for the next tournament Liga MX due to legal issues, since it is removed from the legend SA of C. V. and only would be the name of Club Deportivo Guadalajara.

Also read: Daniela Reza, the player of Braves who ‘competes with’ Standard Palafox and Karen Gonzalez

The omission of the SA of C. V. give space to increase the size of the source where it is reflected the name of the team, something that favours appearance at the crest and it is expected the fans to react positively to the slightest change.

��������Chivas�������� I would change logo in your next uniform! So they would see what could be the changes to the logo

(removing S. A. de C. V.) you will see in the uniform of the team as it prepares for the opening 2020. pic.twitter.com/Ylc8P8umjR — TCL Sports (@TVCDeportes)

April 23, 2020





IN 2010 was when there arose a great controversy due to the modifications to the shield of the Flock, although at that time the changes were major, including the change of some colors to “minimize” costs of production, a project that had to turn back for the claims of the nation Chiva.