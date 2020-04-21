Liga MX: Christian Martinoli called “bug” to André Marin, has revealed why he hates it

Companions for several years now, in TV Azteca under the mandate of José Ramón Fernández as head of the editorial group of sports, Christian Martinoli and André Marín never enjoyed a friendly relationship while starting their careers, and in fact, it was the opposite, because they had a stormy working relationship, so he confessed the same Christian.

In an interview with Miguel Gurwitz, It was after the controversial exit of Joserra TV Azteca when Marin it became unbearable for Martinoli, because Andre wanted to be the important figure in the network of the Ajusco.

Also read: Miguel Herrera reveals “debt” pending with Moises Muñoz

“The critter’s largest with the that I have worked with in my career is Andre Marin, that is what I am clear, it is not something that I recommend never,” said Martinoli sorpresi tively.

In addition, Christian let out a suit against the journalist Paul Latapí, who took over from José Ramón Fernández but he had little ability in the sport, by l, or that Marin did and undid at their whim.

“When he saw that it was all free, tried being the important figure of the department (of sports) was a chief, Paul Latapí, which was on the news and they put him because he’s going to Guadalajara and loves soccer, but from there on out-what I was hoping is that she got the Merceds-Benz, others do not care anything and Marín passed over,” said Martinoli.

The bad relationship between Marin and Martinoli is not a secret but Christian revealed the det that he was born a strong enmity between the two characters.

Martinoli stated that Marin wanted to fire him and to Luis García de TV Azteca , something that Televisa would have been good, said Christian sarcastically.

Although the narrator of TV Azteca confessed that was what detonated the bad relationship with Marin, since before they were even friends.

“Nothing, is that we wanted to run, and to me, something that I imagine that Televisa would have been good, but was not allowed in the channel, because he did not like that we were cynics in the air, because he was of the old guard, and he would not that, is what I assume “ revealed Martinoli.