Liga MX: Christian Martinoli revealed that he was very close to getting to TUDN

During an interview granted to Hang On Sportsthe commentator stellar TV Azteca Christian Martinoli, revealed that he was about to join the working group Televisa Deportes after the world South africa 2010, since it received an important offer from the promoter of players, Greg Taylor, in which they asked for their availability to change of company, the same that ruled out quickly.

In addition, Martinoli confessed that he also held discussions with Telemundo that was also very interested in obtaining his services on a permanent basis, although the only serious offer that had to change tv stations was ESPN in the 2007, but that he rejected it because he had to leave to live in the united States, something that at the time not seen as a viable option.

On the other hand, Martinoli also assured that he will continue working for a long time in Azteca Sports, as he signed a long contract extension to remain permanently for an extended time in the company of the Ajusco, which would end up after the World cup 2026 organized by Mexico, the united States and Canada.

It should be remembered that Martinoli had already mentioned that in the past had already worked for Televisa together to Enrique Bermúdez in a radio program of W Sports, but it was a short time after a fight with the press officer of this station, causing its output immediately.