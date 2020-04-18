Liga MX Clausura 2020: Arturo Elas Ayub: “Proud of my Pumas and their vote against eliminating the descent and ascent”

“Personal interests can not affect the development of our football”

Arturo Elas Ayub showed their discontent because the Liga MX tom the decision of to cancel the climb and descent during the near five years.

“Proud of my Pumas and their vote against eliminating the descent and the ascent. The personal interests will not affect the development of our football and healthy competition”.

Enrique Bonilla, president of the League MX, made official on Friday that in the soccer mexican there would be no promotion or relegation in the near five years, so a great part of the family of the football national showed their discontent with the decision.

Computers in favor of removing the ascent and the descent: Puebla, Morelia, Santos, Atlas, Toluca, San Luis, Quertaro-Tijuana, America, Jurez.

Teams against eliminating the ascent and the descent: Cruz Azul, Pachuca-León, Monterrey, Tigres, Chivas, Pumas, Necaxa.