Liga MX Clausura 2020: The Liga MX, from bad to worse: Outside of the Libertadores, desafiliaciones, without ascent or descent

Andl soccer mexican going through a period of change never before seen in its structure. The federation and senior officers of our balompi made decisions that have generated polmica in the last few days. The fingers point to Enrique Bonilla, president of the League MX, and commissioned as maximum authority of the agency to execute the new measurements.

The abolicin of the Ascent MX; therefore, the birth of the League of Development, placed in the eye of the hurricane in this ‘metamorphosis’ of the football mexican. For many football players and experts in the field is a throwback.

Enrique Bonilla, the successor of Decius Mara, est. by age five years (from 2015) at the maximum charge of the Liga MX. And as any conducting, has high and low, but then you are the negative aspects that affect the development of sports.

In the early days of his mandate (2016), the announcement that the Liga MX was no longer going to participate in the Copa Libertadores, the tournament is more important at club level in the american continent. And thus, the selection of mexican withdraw from the Copa America. The higher level tournaments that have boosted for many years, the rustle international and the projection of the balompi aztec.

A strong joint between the Femexfut and Liga MX for the calendars of Concacaf. That was the justification of the hierarchs of the football mexican, and although it has been revealed on several occasions that efforts have been made to resume the relationship with CONMEBOL, until now there is not progress.

According to set your conducting, Enrique Bonilla is that both tournaments (League and Promotion) had a solvency and not to happen what years earlier. And as you pass the list of requirements to be certified and move up to the First Division.

Since gest this measure, at least four or five teams did not get the acreditacin in the Division of Silver. From before start the tournament, you already bean sealados that for ms fight in sports, they were not going to ascend. This gradually merm the Ascent MX, that was with only 12 members at the start of the Decommissioning by 2020. Loros de Colima and Potros UAEM came out of that circuit.

And in the Liga MX, it happened something similar with Veracruz and Lobos BUAP, both teams do not belong to the maximum category, but neither were able to settle in to the division of silver. Debts and problems of earning money for Sharks Red and the BUAP during their last few months at First. Before them, Jaguars of Chiapas, now also extinct.

Bonilla was not able to finish with the constant changes of franchises in the Ascent MX. And these certifications have also failed to ensure solvency of new members.

Ascends… but not amounts!

In 2018, Coffee Tapachula it got your pass to the maximum circuit after winning the University of Guadalajara and then to Alebrijes de Oaxaca; however, the team that comand Gabriel Knight could not ascend to the does not comply with >all the requirements that is fitted in the Liga MX.

A topic that does not go unnoticed, because with the increase of foreigners in the football of mexico on the recent low, a lot of it was said that each time there was less space for the youth born in the national territory.

After the announcement of the upcoming d-League, the mandams of the Liga MX revel the cancellation of the rule 20/11. A measure that forced the squares of the maximum category to comply with 1000 minutes during the first stage regular.

As to be a new obstculo for the guys that want to have blanks in the Liga MX, in a future short sent to the d-League.

And in this area, the IFFHS does not include the Liga MX in the Top 20. She currently appears on the site 21, below Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and Paraguay in America.

One of the objectives of the FMF is to place the mexican tournament among the 10 best in the world, something that for now looks very distant. Since Bonilla is mandams of the Liga MX, has not been able to overcome the ranking of 2014, when the national contest, occupy the site 13 on the list.