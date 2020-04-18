Liga MX Clausura 2020: What Liga MX voted to eliminate the Ascent and what against?

Henry Bonilla, president of the League MX made official this Friday the elimination of promotion and relegation for the next five seasons after the Assembly held with the Committee of Owners of the First Division of mexican soccer, the majority of whom voted to create a new division that will serve as a seedbed for the League MX.

The vote was resolved in the following manner: of the 18 teams of Liga MX, 10 were in favour of the elimination of the Ascent MX, and 8 against it, but because some clubs belonging to the same group, final votes (for owners) were 8 owners to please remove the Rise by 7 that were against the finish with the Silver League.

Puebla Morelia Santos-Atlas Toluca Atletico San Luis Querétaro-Tijuana America FC Juarez

Blue Cross Pachuca-León Monterrey Tigers Chivas Pumas Necaxa

Bonilla also reported that after being removed, the ascent and descent in the mexican soccer, is will create a new category (League Development) that looks to be the hotbed of players for the teams of the First Division, also starting the season 2020-2021 deleted rule under in the Liga MX.