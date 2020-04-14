Liga MX: Club America or Pachuca, Aquivaldo Mosquera choose your favorite

During an interview for Fox Sportsthe former colombian defender Aquivaldo Mosquera, was questioned about which team you prefer between the Eagles of America and the Tuzos of Pachucasquad with which he was champion in the Liga MX, to which he replied that he feels a great affection for both institutions, since it was able to win important things.

“The truth is that I want the two cups. In Pachuca they treated me very well, I have to be very grateful with the Tuzos why I opened the doors and made me feel at home. In America we have opened the door also, and although there were many titles I had great experiences,” he said.

Read also: Former Chivas: Matias Almeyda change your look and compare with Joaquín ‘Chapo’ Guzmán

On the other hand, Aquivaldo criticized the Liga MX for the large amount of foreign nationals that has all the equipment, ensuring that in Mexico there are young players with talent that can and should have more opportunity on the court.