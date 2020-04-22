Liga MX: Club León sends blunt message to all the chosen MX

The Emeralds of Leon continue to show that both in real life as in the virtual one, is living one of its best seasons in the mexican soccer, to stay in the lead of the competition of the choose MX.

On this day 4, the uruguayan Nicolas Sosa came back to show his magic at the controls of the beat by a landslide, and as a visitor of 5-2 to the Monarchs of Morelia which was controlled by the mexican Cesar Huerta.

After the victory of The Beast before the Monarchy, it said in the social networks, leaving a resounding message to the rest of their rivals in the tournament virtual going for the championship of the choose MX with your strongest weapon.

In his official account on Twitterthey published the picture where it shows the charrúa sitting on a throne, leaving to understand that it is the king of the game with lions to the sides, making reference to the team; with the message “#Nickiller A LION of the #eLIGAMX #SeJuega”.

The Emeralds of Leon will try to extend his streak to perfect in the choose MX when you get to the Cf Monterrey on day 5, while Monarchs Morelia visit Rojinegros of the Atlas.