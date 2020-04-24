Liga MX could return the first week of July – David Medrano

REQUEST

Most physical trainers of the teams of the Liga MX we have explained to the leaders of their clubs need to do at least three weeks of pre-season before being able to resume the league, for it is thought that the first week of July you could play it, in the event that the authorities deem. The first phase would be with small groups of four or five players per session, for a week at least, in the following it would work with the campus and the third is carried out by two or three friendly matches, in order to subsequently be able to resume the competition and face a scenario where you will have to play two games a week. All clubs by now think of June 1 as the date on which they could start to move, taking into account the announcement made by the health authorities in the present week.

COMPLICATED TIMES

End with the contracts in dollars and that the players pay their taxes and not the clubs are some of the measures that will be adopted by some clubs of Liga MX for the tournament to come, since they consider that in the mexican soccer the termination post COVID-19 stick strong to the economics of the equipment, because according to studies, the clubs in Liga MX could reduce your income between 30 percent and 40 percent, while both television stations as sponsors because they were warned that it will be impossible to be able to pay at least the same, and that there will be a reduction in the amounts. In Mexico, there are clubs that have contracts with players and coaches in dollars and not capped, that is to say pay according to the exchange rate of the day. In terms of taxes, almost all the teams are in charge of paying the revenue side of the players, with which the payroll will increase by up to 30 percent. There are very few cases where the players carry their own fiscal accounting.

CONCEPTS

Taking advantage of the break that lives football in the world, Liga MX, through CITEC, it is getting interesting talks for all the members of the technical staff of all categories. This Thursday it was the turn of the technician of the Selection of Armenia, Joaquin Caparros. The Spanish poured some interesting concepts, perhaps the best of all was: “The excess of information leads to misinformation”, contrasting with the other trainers that you think that the information is the basis for success. Caparros told the strategists of mexican soccer that the future of football is in the physical recovery of the players, so the clubs make big investments in technology and specialists in that area. Wednesday was Javier Aguirre, who was unable to conclude the talk as he left an emergency meeting with the Leganés and the Basque apologized.

