Liga MX: Cruz Azul have economic losses in the millions in signings, America very close

The drought of more than 20 years without a title in the Liga MX it is not the only problem tangible to Blue Cross in the Mexican Soccer therefore, according to the analysis done by the site StatisKicks for Multimedia the team cement industry has a financial deficit of close to 93 million 200 thousand euros in the last four years.

The Machine has spent lavishly on reinforcements which have not been accepted in the whole of The Wheel and have contributed little or nothing to end the malaria of more than two decades without achieving the longed-ninth.

.Also read: Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez is attacked by Andrés Manuel López Obrador

The report, conducted with data for the site of signings Transfermarktstates that the data can be variable, as some of the signings are paid on a deferred basis, however, taking that reference, Blue Cross has spent 108 million 270 thousand euros on reinforcements in the last 4 years, coming in only 15 million 70 thousand euros.

With that deficit, Cruz Azul is the team with the worst record in the League MX, followed by Tigers and Striped, with 68 million 450 thousand euros and 51 million 800 thousand euro of way respective.

America, FC Juarez, San Luis, Tijuana, Toluca and Chivas are the other equipment of Mexican Soccer that present losses in its balance sheet, while Santos Puebla, Leon, Pumas, Atlas, Morelia, Cocks, Tuzos and Rays of the Necaxa, present favorable balance.

The hidrocálidos are the best balance presented with a gain of 29 million 520 euros.