Liga MX: Daniel Osorno confessed that he “feared” to Ricardo La Volpe in the Atlas

During an interview offered to TVC Sportsthe former mexican footballer Daniel Osorno, was questioned about the withdrawal of Ricardo La Volpe as coach, highlighting the great legacy it leaves in the mexican soccer, indicating that it was always someone who sought to give opportunities to the young players that stung stone from below.

However, Osorno admitted that during a time he felt true fear towards La Volpe, because that image of tough guy, strict and complicated character, which made him at times that he would not play with him, but he was always someone that gave him many opportunities in the field in your stage as a player.

“At the beginning if we had the fear of facing Ricardo La volpe, but I am very grateful to him why I gave you many opportunities. It is true that he was a very strict, but outside it was a tipazo, criticize him a lot but you have to respect him and to thank him for all he has done in mexican soccer,” he said.

On the other hand, Osorno revealed a story where he did not in some directions to Ricardo La Volpe, and five minutes later pulled him out of the party, demonstrating the strong character that had the strategist argentine.

