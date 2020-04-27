Liga MX: Eduardo Vargas would leave the Tigers and he would go to Atletico Mineiro for free

During an interview for the daily The Fourththe former coach of the Atletico Mineiro Brazil Rui Costarevealed that the club carioca has much interest in bringing your team to the chilean striker Eduardo Vargas of Tigers of the UANL of the Liga MX, which is soon to end contract and has not renewed with the cats, once again the regular activities the football.

As detailed in their declarations, the Mineiro already looked at your time at the beginning of this 2020 the services of the attacker, but the transfer never came to fruition because the player still had several months of contract, and the cats continue to have hand in the negotiation.

However, Costa said that the current team coach Jorge Sampaoli wants the striker, which began in the Selection Chilean for a good time and managed to win way international two Cups America, something that is very likely to be already the Atletico Mineiro would take advantage in negotiations because the contract of the striker with the club regio is nothing of exhausted.