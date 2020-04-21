Liga MX: Enrique Bonilla reveals that still not approved the disappearance of the Ascent MX

After the controversy that arose due to the disappearance of the League of Ascenso MXto convert it into a League of Development, Enrique Bonilla, president of the Liga MXrevealed that this decision is not yet final, therefore missing even more meetings.

In an interview to Mark of Course, Bonilla he also mentioned that this decision must still pass the General Assembly and by the The Executive committee of the Mexican Federation of Footballin which you will have to have 80% approval for it to take place.

Also read: Chivas: Norma Palafox turns to the Chivas Brothers with his celebration

“First they gave of the Rise, where I give the statement. Second, I’m going to the League where they accept and authorize the rescue. And third, you have to bring the proposal to the Executive Committee of the Mexican Football Federation and to the General Assembly, and there must be 80% of the votes.

If that assembly is not achieved, the 80% of the votes for the division of advancement will be a problem, because they will have to pull resources from somewhere to be able to meet their contingencies.”

“The proposal will be the executive committee of the FMF and to the general ASSEMBLY and must ACHIEVE 80% of the VOTES, if not achieved, the Rise will be a PROBLEM, will continue EVERYTHING as is and they will have to get RESOURCES” Henry Bonilla, Pte. #LigaMx in #MarcaClaroMVS pic.twitter.com/zEBFxbN5ag — MARK Bright (@MarcaClaro)

April 20, 2020





Bonilla also mentioned that this “bailout of the ascent” is made to protect the clubs that did not have a “financial health” during this pandemic, something that will not happen if you do not approve of the league of development in the next few days.