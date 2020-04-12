Liga MX: Eugenio Derbez recounts how José Ramón came to blows with the producer of Televisa Sidney 2000

Some years ago there was a great rivalry between the two biggest tv stations in Mexico: Televisa and TV Azteca. The two houses compete so effervescent during seasons of special events such as World Soccer and Olympics.

The actor and comedian Eugenio Derbez revealed in an interview conducted by David Faitelson there was a great enmity between the protagonists of the two television stations, which caused some conflicts between their drivers and producers.

Also read: Chivas: Miguel Gurwitz recalls his expulsion in a match of the Liga MX

“People don’t know the rivalry is so strong between Tv Azteca and Televisa, seemed to escuincles high school, we were like children. I remember a couple of lawsuits strong, once I was on the phone with my producer when he passed José Ramón”.

CELEBRATION �� A day like today, but 74 years ago he was born in Puebla José Ramón Fernández. The sports journalist is the most influential of the last few years in Mexico. Creator of a school which left a mark. RECORD congratulates our partner,@joserra_espn on this special day pic.twitter.com/JVwMJpOwTU — DIARIO RÉCORD (@record_mexico)

April 6, 2020





Derbez told the time that the controversial journalist José Ramón Fernández coming to blows in the bathroom with the producer Marco Abadduring the coverage of the Olympic Games of Sydney 2000. Faitelson, who has broadcast various sporting events on his side, confirmed the story.

“Then they begin to say, ‘your damn’ and things, clung to blows in the bathroom.”