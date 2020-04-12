Liga MX: Eugenio Derbez recounts how José Ramón came to blows with the producer of Televisa Sidney 2000

Some years ago there was a great rivalry between the two biggest tv stations in Mexico: Televisa and TV Azteca. The two houses compete so effervescent during seasons of special events such as World Soccer and Olympics.

The actor and comedian Eugenio Derbez revealed in an interview conducted by David Faitelson there was a great enmity between the protagonists of the two television stations, which caused some conflicts between their drivers and producers.

“People don’t know the rivalry is so strong between Tv Azteca and Televisa, seemed to escuincles high school, we were like children. I remember a couple of lawsuits strong, once I was on the phone with my producer when he passed José Ramón”.



Derbez told the time that the controversial journalist José Ramón Fernández coming to blows in the bathroom with the producer Marco Abadduring the coverage of the Olympic Games of Sydney 2000. Faitelson, who has broadcast various sporting events on his side, confirmed the story.

“Then they begin to say, ‘your damn’ and things, clung to blows in the bathroom.”






