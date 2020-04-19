Liga MX: five years of dance Ronaldinho to America in the Azteca

On the 18th of April, but for 2015, the Eagles of America received the visit of the Gallos Blancos of Queretaroin the Azteca Stadiumfor day 14 of the Decommissioning 2015in a meeting where Ronaldinho it wore the face of a “Colossus of Santa Ursula” packed to the rafters.

In the first half, Yasser Corona at minute 24, and Orbelín Pineda at minute 45, were responsible for advancing the set queretano in the meeting, so that in the second part Ronaldinho come in and rode on quite a show.

At minute 83, “Dinho” entered the field of play in the midst of applause from all the fans, taking the place of Emmanuel “Tito” Villa, in the front. and only ten minutes were enough to show his magic in the Aztec.









After a backlash, Danilinho was left alone in front of Hugo González, who was the goalkeeper of the Eagles, and the front of the Roosters passed the ball to Ronaldinho for this just to push her and put the 3-0.

Minutes before the end, Ronaldinho received a wall on the outskirts of the area and pulled a shot put that went hit the post, putting the 4-0 end of the meeting, getting his doublet of the afternoon.