Liga MX: Francisco ‘Kikin’ Fonseca revealed that he received death threats playing in Benfica

Despite having had a short passage through the european football, that did not stop Francisco “the Kikín” Fonseca were involved in a big problem, because when working in the Benfica Portugal received death threats.

As recounted in the podcast “The ball who knows” the now analyst of the string TUDN revealed that when it came to Portugal she asked for 300 thousand euros, if I wanted to continue playing with the Eagles.

Read also: Larissa Riquelme “reissues” flirty photo that launched her to fame in a World

“A representative Croatian speaks to me and tells me: ‘if you didn’t know, I will suit to Portugal, to Benfica’. And I said: ‘it is Not true, you not I did, the president at that time Benfica was for me to Blue Cross, you do not know you’

The joke is that I said, ‘I notice that I’m a close friend of Fernando Santos (the then technical director of Benfica) and if you don’t give me the 300 billion euros already you know”

⚽️ #SPORTS

KIKÍN FONSECA REVEALED THAT HE WAS THREATENED WITH DEATH WHILE HE WAS PLAYING IN PORTUGAL “The joke is that I said, ‘I notice that I’m a close friend of Fernando Santos (then DT Benfica) and if you don’t give me the 300 billion euros already know,” commented the mexican footballer pic.twitter.com/YUNSyFqLLe — PeriódicoElNacional (@elnacionalred)

April 17, 2020





After this situation, “the Kikín” Fonseca went with the technical director of the team to tell her about the situation, to which Santos replied, ensuring that I didn’t know any representative.

“Obviously I had to fly to the useless that, neither knew. I went to talk to Fernando Santos to explain what happened and he told me that he had nothing to do with that person, but it turns out that this representative Croatian spoke to me after up to threaten me of death”