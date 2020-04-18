Liga MX: Grupo Pachuca reveals millions of dollars in losses in the Ascent MX

The owners of the teams of the Liga MX have since shelved the case and the League Expansion it will be a reality for next season cpn what the Ascent MX will suffer radical changes, the most important, the abolition of the promotion to First Division.

Arguing for a tough economic crisis, the owners have chosen to modify the rules during the next 5 years to achieve a stability because in the last few years have lost millions in numbers, as has happened with Grupo Pachuca and Miners of Zacatecas.

Also read: Jonathan Rodriguez leavegoing to The Machine to play in Europe

Martinez mentioned that the unfortunate situation was to finish the tournament in lower divisions, however, that money may be invested in salaries of workers.

The entrepreneur, who acquired the Pachuca in 1995, increased its project with the purchase of the Lion, of the First Division and the Miners of Zacatecas in the defunct league of ascent. In addition is the owner of hotels, restaurants and universities. Your post has about 4,000 employees that is intended to protect.

“The first thing is to preserve the jobs. The 20 percent of my payroll is from footballers. The extent strong that we took was to reduce the salary of managers by 50 percent, including myself; that way we protect the project and a lot of people, low salary.”

He argued that it is difficult for some owners of the mexican soccer maintain their payrolls while the coronavirus stops the economic activities.

✅ Who voted in favor of the Ascent MX: Chivas, Monterrey, Tigres, Grupo Pachuca, Pumas, Cruz Azul, and Necaxa. ❌ Who voted in favor of the league of development: Group Orlegi, Hot Group, Group Salinas, Juarez, Puebla, Atl, San Luis, America, and Toluca. pic.twitter.com/YXbBICuvwf — Rod〰�� (@Rodeztrada)

April 17, 2020





According to Martinez, there are teams to support business that can be stabilized for the duration of the crisis, but others are family investments, and run irrigation.

“Teams like Monterrey, America or Tigers have strong companies behind them, but others, like Santos, Tijuana, San Luis, or we do not. We all must help each other in these moments,” he said.

Before the disappearance of the League to Climb to make it into a league of expansion as the one that handles the MLS, Martinez agreed that it was time to change the system.