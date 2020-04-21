Liga MX: Grupo Pachuca would say goodbye to Miners of Zacatecas, may disappear franchise

After the Liga MX erase the ascent and descent for the next 5 years, leaving adrift the clubs in the Ascent MXthe club Mineros de Zacatecas would be at risk of disappearing because they are not contemplating to participate in the new league of development proposed by the Enrique Bonilla.

After vented to the differences between Jesus Martinez and Alejandro Irarragorri, presidents of Grupo Pachuca and Group Orlegi, the steering group hidalguense languages would be considering will not be part of the new project of the League of Expansion.

According to the reporter Elias Jaw, Miners will not participate in the d-league and the franchise would disappear completely, a decision that would have a great impact towards the detractors of Group Pachuca.

. @MinerosFc not participate in the d-League, the franchise would be disappearing entirely. It would be a blow brutal part of Grupo Pachuca did their detractors @LigaBBVAMX . — Elias Quijada (@eliasquijadag)

April 20, 2020





The report of Jaw contrasts with the last message published on social networks of the club zacatecano, in which they imply that they will fight until the end to continue their journey in the Ascent MX, where they seek to get the promotion in the field of play.