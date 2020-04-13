Liga MX: Hérculez Gómez reveals dark secrets of contracts of equipment

Along the history have been given to know several secrets of the mexican soccer; however, not many have been able to verify. Several players decide to talk once removed of some issues that can affect your career

From the ‘gentleman’s agreement’, to match-fixing, timeshare are issues that we have touched on in several tables of analysis. The exdelantero of the Puebla, Hérculez Gómez revealed that several teams mexican falsifying contracts of players.

Read also: Pumas: Juan Pablo Vigon celebrates big victory in the I-League MX

“There are cases where the clubs will lie to the government, they falsify signatures. In the mexican soccer everything happens, we cannot be startled”.

The now analyst ESPN he indicated that during his time with Tigers in 2014, he lived a situation in which his contract indicated that he earned 100 thousand pesos a month; however, the exatacante mentioned that he never signed that contract or I earned that.