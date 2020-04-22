Liga MX: Hugo Sanchez answers hard to AMFpro and leaves stick to Carlos Hermosillo

After the message released by the Mexican association of Professional football Players against Hugo Sanchez in which pointed him out for not supporting the guild of players before the disappearance of the Ascent MX, the legend of the Mexican Soccer sent a blunt response to the agency chaired by Alvaro Ortiz.

“A sadness that we say what we time to support the players, since the 80’s, today we continue waiting,” tweeted the account of the AMFpro.

“I don’t know anyone who has signed the note, because I believe that it does not have the history of what I have been stating that it was a player. I was one of those who insisted, you are the journalist asked me the same thing, of the association of football players are mexican, and I said that it was necessary and until I tried it,” said Hugo.

DON'T LEFT! Hugo Sanchez remembers when he tried to form an association to support the players but…

April 22, 2020





“In 1993 when we went to the Copa America; Emilio Azcarraga called Miguel Mejia Baron, and said, ‘Miguel, no matter who it is, call it, you can cut the head to anyone, I’ll support you’. Then Michael, with the very good relationship that we had, I said,’Hugo, care for that are going for you, you want to make a side by that you are the leader of the rebellion who want to make the players,” he said.

In effect, it was for a tour prior to the start of the playoffs. The selected did not want to travel to the tour without having fixed contracts with clubs. Chepo, Hermosillo and Ruiz Esparza you were baptized as "scabs" by Hugo Sanchez, although home were not unique

April 1, 2020





In addition, the former Real Madrid and Pumas of the UNAM, revealed a dispute he had with the legend of the Cruz Azul, Carlos Hermosillo and a couple of players more in those times not to have access to form the association, and blamed them of the failed attempt.

“Of that I have loved, I have tried, for your put. There was also García Aspe, Ramon Ramirez, you know that we tried. Every time she came to Mexico helped and supported, to such a degree that I had a direct confrontation with Carlos Hermosillo, Chepo de la Torre and Ruiz Esparza,when, by strike-breakers, they said no, and as I said yesterday, in front of all the players tell them that they are a few scabs and that it can’t be that for the three of them broke that possibility of making an association of players strong,” he said.