Liga MX is making fun of the rout of Chivas in the choose Mx

James Reno
6:53 PM CT

After the rout 7-1 suffered by Chivas at the hands of Pachuca in the second day of the choose MX various championship teams scoffed at the result you got with the Herd.

Lion and Fieronymus, pet club, at your account Twitter volunteered to help the players in the box, red and white, so that they could download the update from the video game.

In both the box Tuzo shared a video of how Jesus Martinez lived from his house “beating” on Chivas.

In social networks the fans of Chivas ranked Fernando Beltran as one of the worst technical in the history of the Herd along with José Saturnino Cardozo and Thomas Boy.



