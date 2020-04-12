Liga MX: Jonathan Orozco praises the competitive spirit of Siboldi

The front Javier “Chuletita” Orozco showed his desire that Robert Dante Siboldi be a champion with the Blue Cross, after cataloged as a strategist, very competitive, hard worker and always goes face to face with the player.

Many years ago, that the ‘Chuletita’ Orozco you know Siboldibecause it was directed by the latter both in Cruz Azul Hidalgo as in the Santos Laguna.

“I had to play with him since I came to Blue Cross… I had to play in the reserves, in the Second Division, we won the tournament in Second. I had to play with it at First and I started acting in the Blue Cross and Saints; we know each other for a very long time.”

About the personality of Siboldi, acknowledged that “yes, it is too serious, but when one grabs you the way it is different… it Is very front with the player, very open; you say things as they are, and is very honest and a hard worker.”

“What he has is that he does not like to lose even in the cards, it is very competitive and that is what makes him lack also to Blue Cross, not to give equal things: if you lose or win. For me Siboldi is a very winning”.