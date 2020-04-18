Liga MX: José Ramón Fernández lambasting America for its vote against the Rise

After that Enrique Bonilla, president of the Liga MXreport to be canceled the ascent and descent in the mexican soccer to create the new League of Developmentit revealed the name of the clubs that voted in favour and against this project.

Among the clubs that supported the elimination of the decline, appears the name of the Eagles of Americaso that José Ramón Fernándeza journalist of the chain ESPNstruck out with all in against the set azulcrema for having given back to the League of Ascenso MX.

“By voting in favour of the rise, Guadalajara gave to America one of the major lessons of greatness and sportsmanship. Amazing that the America, a team that claims to be “the greatest”, has voted against the smaller ones. Who will be convinced of such vileness?”

The teams that voted in favor of the elimination of the descent were Puebla, Atlas, Santos Laguna, Xolos of Tijuana, Rocky Juarez, Atletico San Luis, Queretaro, Toluca, Monarchs Morelia and America.

On the other hand, the clubs that voted against it were Chivas, Cruz Azul, Pumas, Necaxa, Leon, Pachuca, Monterrey and Tigres.