Liga MX: José Saturnino Cardozo has revealed that he did not want to sign a deal with the Toluca

The now top scorer of the Red devils of Tolucahe wrote his name in letters of gold with the “Chorizo Power”, the team of his loves, but 25 years ago José Saturnino Cardozo didn’t want to get to the Liga MXeven the 2 months of being in Mexico requested a meeting with the team president to ask for his departure to the Olympia.

“When I got here we had many disadvantages. First did not want to sign, I came to the Olympia, had come out invincible champion of Paraguay. We had lost a Semifinal of Libertadores. I had offers to go to Brazil, Argentina, and a team of Japan, when the president told me ‘you’re going to Mexico with Toluca’,” recalled Cardozo in an interview with Fox Sports.

“I said ‘what am I doing in Mexico?’, at that time I wanted to come to Mexico, it was a team that was fighting relegation, a team that had ups and downs, I struggled to adapt at first, I got injured in the ankle and the knee. Were two stages of incredible, first the bad and then the team winner.”

At the end, Cardozo he was happy to have remained in Toluca because thanks to that reached by the technical Enrique Mezathe whole state was multi-champion.