Liga MX: Juan Pablo Vigon revealed their enmity with Alan Porter on Cougars

The player of the Pumas of the UNAM, Juan Pablo Vigonrevealed that just before reaching the university club had a rivalry with Alan Porter to anyone who even considered as a person “ill-fated” who kicked every time they could, when trained, however, it is now their best friends in the club.

“It was mutual hatred that we had, when we were playing against, I hated it, but awful player this I’m going to say and he also hated me to me, after I got Pumas and I said, ‘what laziness, which I got and is this player’ and now for all sides we are together: Alan Porter. In the matches, if I could give it a little kick, I was going, what I was looking for and take it”, put forward in an interview to Futbol Picante.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Javier ‘Chuletita’ Orozco reveals the truth about his exit from The Machine

“I’ve always been someone who gets along very well with everyone, if there are beads, in all computers there are balls, I get on very well with all of the beads. Another with that I took, that I’ve known him since Atlas since 15 or 16, is Martin Barragan. I made very good friends here in Pumas, as Iniestra, I get along very well with everyone, I’m very happy here in Cougars”.

Cougars. Juan Pablo Vigon and the mutual hatred that were had with Alan Porter – Mediotiempo: * the Cougars. Juan Pablo Vigon and the mutual hatred that were had with Alan Porter Mediotiempo * Summary | Pumas UNAM 2 – 1 Pachuca | choose MX – Closure 2020 – Day 1 | LIGA MX LIGA MX * The… pic.twitter.com/UGZvuf7pXd — Google News (@GoogleNoticias6)

April 13, 2020





Vigon lives his second tournament with the auriazules, but appreciates the way in which they have received in the institution and the fans, even ensures that one of his priorities is to be learned the hymn sing prior to the local parties.

“As a visitor in a University City you do not realize when they sing the anthem, because they are already returning and you’re going out, but I felt a lot of pride, I’m learning, but I feel a lot of pride to represent a big team”.